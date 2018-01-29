T-Mobile US expects $100M renewable energy boost

T-Mobile US signed a deal which will double the amount of electricity sourced from wind farms as part of a commitment to use 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2021.

The operator said it will purchase 160 megawatts of power from Infinity Renewables’ Solomon Forks Wind Project, with power generation there slated to begin in early 2019. The deal is nearly identical to one it signed with Enel Green Power’s Red Dirt Wind Project in Oklahoma in April 2017. Together, the farms will meet approximately 60 per cent (or around 320 megawatts) of the operator’s nationwide energy needs for retail stores, call centres and network operations.

T-Mobile added to reach its 100 per cent target, it will purchase enough additional wind power annually to account for every unit of electricity it uses. CEO John Legere said in a statement the move to renewable energy is expected to cut T-Mobile’s energy costs by around $100 million over the next 15 years.

The operator also formally joined RE100, a global initiative which brings together businesses who want to use 100 per cent renewable electricity. Other prominent members include Apple, BT, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Telefonica.

As a member, T-Mobile will report its electricity data to RE100 which will, in turn, report on the operator’s progress.