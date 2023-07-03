 Swedish watchdog fines Tele2 for GDPR breaches - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Swedish watchdog fines Tele2 for GDPR breaches

03 JUL 2023

The Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection (IMY) fined Tele2 SEK12 million ($1.1 million) for breaching GDPR rules, following an audit of how the operator used Google Analytics services.

IMY stated it audited four companies in total following complaints filed by an Austria-based organisation focusing on digital privacy, which argued personal data was transferred to the US through Google Analytics and was therefore in violation of GDPR.

Data protection regulations allow personal data to be transferred to third parties outside of the EU if the European Commission has decided the country in question has an adequate level of protection, IMY explained.

However, the European Court of Justice ruled the US could not be considered to have protective measures which correspond to the GDPR at the time covered by the audits, IMY explained.

The audit concerned a version of Google Analytics from 2020, when the initial complaint was filed.

Other companies audited by the authority include financial newspaper Dagens Industri, retailer Coop and online marketplace CDON, which also faced a penalty worth SEK300,000.

IMY stated it fined Tele2 and CDON for not taking “the same extensive protective measures” as the other companies.

The authority noted Tele2 recently stopped using Google Analytics, through which it transmitted personal data including IP addresses and cookies from web browsers to the US.

IMY added its decision “have implications not only for these four companies but for other organisations that use Google Analytics”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Tele2 chief hails Sweden, Baltics progress

Post-paid drives Tele2 Q3 gains

Swedish mobile operators in LTE rollout race

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association