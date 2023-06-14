 Starry rejigs management in bankruptcy makeover - Mobile World Live
Home

Starry rejigs management in bankruptcy makeover

14 JUN 2023

US fixed wireless access (FWA) service provider Starry Internet named a new CEO as part of a plan to emerge from bankruptcy under a fresh ownership structure.

Co-founder and former COO Alex Moulle-Berteaux (pictured) replaced fellow co-founder Chet Kanojia as the company’s CEO.

Kanojia led Starry Internet since it was founded in 2016 and will serve on the new board of directors alongside Moulle-Berteaux.

Starry Internet sought bankruptcy protection in February, striking a restructuring agreement with companies holding its debt.

A court approved a reorganisation plan last month.

Starry Internet’s bankruptcy move came after two rounds of lay-offs as the company struggled to find additional financial backing.

It provides FWA-based broadband to more than 5 million households in five US cities.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading's Telco Transformation microsite.

