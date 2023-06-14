Starry rejigs management in bankruptcy makeover

US fixed wireless access (FWA) service provider Starry Internet named a new CEO as part of a plan to emerge from bankruptcy under a fresh ownership structure.

Co-founder and former COO Alex Moulle-Berteaux (pictured) replaced fellow co-founder Chet Kanojia as the company’s CEO.

Kanojia led Starry Internet since it was founded in 2016 and will serve on the new board of directors alongside Moulle-Berteaux.

Starry Internet sought bankruptcy protection in February, striking a restructuring agreement with companies holding its debt.

A court approved a reorganisation plan last month.

Starry Internet’s bankruptcy move came after two rounds of lay-offs as the company struggled to find additional financial backing.

It provides FWA-based broadband to more than 5 million households in five US cities.