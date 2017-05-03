English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Sprint chief opens deal door; welcomes unlimited fight

03 MAY 2017

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son (pictured) insisted its US business Sprint is “self-sufficient and not in any rush” to consolidate, before opening the door to “any possibility” which may arise in the future.

Speaking on the company’s fiscal Q4 earnings call (covering the period to end-March), Son said he hoped the new US government, led by President Trump, is more open to consolidation, and he remained open minded to a potential deal.

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure also weighed in, stating the operator was “like everybody else looking in at different options”, while adding 5G would likely change the game once again when it comes to growth opportunities.

However, neither executive revealed any potential merger targets, despite rumours surrounding a possible deal with number three player T-Mobile US.

During its fiscal 2016, Claure said number four US mobile operator Sprint “took a big step forward” in the second year of a turnaround plan, as the troubled US firm continued to grow its subscriber base amid increased hype around unlimited tariffs.

The company said in a statement it added 42,000 postpaid phone customers in fiscal Q4, “in a competitive quarter where Verizon and AT&T introduced unlimited data plans”, which led to a “tenth consecutive quarter of year over year improvement”.

Along with T-Mobile US, all four of the country’s major operators have launched unlimited plans in recent months.

Son “welcomed” the unlimited war, hailing Sprint’s spectrum assets as up to the task of supporting this business model.

Earnings
Sprint’s total net subscriber additions totalled 187,000 in its fiscal Q4, which included prepaid net additions of 180,000, and wholesale and affiliate net additions of 125,000.

While the operator recorded a net loss of 118,000 postpay customers in the quarter, it ended the period with a total customer base of 59.7 million, a slight increase from 58.8 million in the same quarter the year prior.

The company reported a net loss of $283 million, compared with a loss of $554 million last year. Operating revenue of $8.5 billion in the recent quarter was up 6 per cent year-on-year.

Sprint also hailed full year operating income of $1.8 billion as its highest in ten years, improving $1.5 billion year-on-year. Fiscal Q4 operating income grew from $8 million to $470 million in the recent period.

As part of the company’s five year turnaround, which is now at the half way point, Claure said Sprint achieved a $2.1 billion year-on-year reduction in full year costs, bringing total reductions to $3.4 billion over the past two fiscal years.

Magic box
In conjunction with the earnings release, Sprint also unveiled Magic Box, which it claimed is the “world’s first all wireless small cell”. The free device (manufactured by Airspan) is designed to boost data coverage and download speeds inside and outside homes and offices by connecting to a Sprint cell site, offering average speed boosts of 200 per cent.

Son said the combination of the device and Sprint’s spectrum assets would see the company “achieve number one or number two in LTE network performance by the end of next year”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

T-Mobile bullish on 600MHz following strong Q1

SoftBank exploring Sprint spectrum portfolio options

Sprint to end undercut promotion in face of unlimited

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association