Sony taps LPWA market with new chipset

Sony Semiconductor Israel took the wraps off what it claimed was the first cellular LTE-M, NB-IoT chipset designed to meet low power wide area (LPWA) protocols and satellite connectivity requirements, addressing use cases across a range of devices.

In a statement, Japanese giant Sony’s semiconductor arm in Israel explained the ALT1350 chipset is designed to optimise energy consumption, providing longer battery life for devices along with advanced processing capabilities to collect, read and process data using AI or machine learning.

The chip is currently being trialled by customers with a commercial launch scheduled for 2023.

Sony hailed ALT1350 as the first chipset to enable manufacturers to connect to IoT devices through cellular, satellite, LPWA and hybrid communications networks in a single processor.

It will include a microcontroller to activate IoT applications, and a sub-GHz and 2.4GHz transceiver, allowing for hybrid connectivity for smart meters, smart cities and tracking devices.

Use cases in connected vehicles and connected healthcare services were also cited.

Sony Semiconductor Israel CEO Nohik Semel stated the ALT1350 “will enable IoT deployments” involving “universal connectivity on edge processing and multiple location technologies”.