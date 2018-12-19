 SoftBank unit shares stumble on market debut - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank unit shares stumble on market debut

19 DEC 2018

Shares in SoftBank Group’s newly-listed mobile unit dropped by 14 per cent from its starting offer price in the first day of trading following its long-awaited IPO.

The company, listed as SoftBank Corp, comprises its Japan mobile business and related domestic divisions.

SoftBank raised JPY2.6 trillion ($23.1 billion) from the listing of 1.76 billion shares in the subsidiary. The market value of the shares immediately fell from an offer price of JPY1,500 to JPY1,463 on the opening of the Tokyo Stock Exchange today (19 December). By the end of trading the price had dipped further to JPY1,282 a share.

The listing is the highest valued IPO ever conducted on the exchange.

SoftBank confirmed the details of the listing in November, having first announced its plans in February following months of speculation.

In a statement released to coincide with the start of trading SoftBank said it would: “Utilise the platform cultivated in the telecommunications business domain to create and cultivate new businesses and provide benefits to society as a whole.”

SoftBank Corp is the smallest of three mobile operators in Japan, with GSMA Intelligence figures for Q3 showing it had 43.3 million connections, giving it a share of 21 per cent.

The company’s president and CEO Ken Miyauchi (pictured) was one of a number of executives to ring the bell at the start of trading.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Chinese vendors shut out of Japan 5G market

SoftBank prepares China Vision Fund move

SoftBank cleared to launch $21B IPO
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association