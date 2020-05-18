 SoftBank suffers record loss on Vision Fund woes - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SoftBank suffers record loss on Vision Fund woes

18 MAY 2020

Softbank Group reported its worst-ever annual loss, as write-offs on key investments led to a loss of JPY1.9 trillion ($17.7 billion) in its Vision Fund.

The company booked a net loss of JPY961.6 billion in its fiscal 2019 ending 31 March, compared with a JPY1.41 trillion profit in fiscal 2018. At the end of April, the company warned its loss would widen to about JPY900 billion, up from its previous estimate of JPY750 billion.

Total revenue in fiscal 2019 rose 1.5 per cent year-on-year to JPY6.2 trillion.

On 13 April, the company announced it expected to book a JPY1.8 trillion loss from its troubled Vision Fund. Sharp share price declines in the fund’s portfolio meant the value of its holdings in Uber fell by about $5.2 billion and in WeWork by about $4.6 billion, Bloomberg reported.

In a statement, SoftBank said its high-profile Vision Fund, with investments in 88 start-ups, had been “adversely affected” by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) crisis.

The company also reported losses of JPY670 billion from its own investments, including WeWork and satellite operator OneWeb, which filed for bankruptcy in March.

SoftBank said it plans to spend up to JPY500 billion to buy back shares in fiscal 2020.

Board changes
The company also announced Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma will resign from its board at its AGM on 25 June and proposed three new appointments, expanding the board to 13.

The candidates are CFO Yoshimoto Goto; Tan Lip-Bu, CEO of chip design software company Cadence Design Systems; and Yuko Kawamoto, a professor at Waseda Business School.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank mulls T-Mobile US stake cut

PayPay surpasses billionth transaction mark

Vodafone dismisses UK threat, unveils further cuts

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association