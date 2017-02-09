English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank doubles profit on Supercell gains

09 FEB 2017
SoftBank-logo

Japan-based SoftBank reported net profit for the first nine months of its fiscal year surged on one-off gains, but revenue fell slightly due to a drop in domestic mobile turnover and forex fluctuations impacting Sprint’s top line.

Net income for the period ending 31 December doubled to JPR857 billion ($7.6 billion), due mainly to gains from the sale of Supercell in July, while consolidated revenue dropped 0.3 per cent year-on-year to JPY6.58 trillion.

The nine-month results were similar those reported for the April to September period.

SoftBank said lower net revenue at Sprint outweighed increases in net sales from its domestic telecoms operation and Yahoo Japan, as well as modest gains from the addition of ARM Holdings in early September. Sprint’s revenue increased 2.9 per cent in US dollar terms to $24.8 billion, but declined 9.4 per cent in yen terms due to the strong Japanese currency.

Its Japanese telecoms revenue grew 2.5 per cent to JPY2.4 trillion, with a 2 per cent drop in mobile service revenue (JPY1.43 trillion) offset by a 57 per cent jump in broadband revenue to JPY195 billion. Equipment sales rose 4.2 per cent to JPY 572 billion, while fixed-line turnover dropped 2.7 per cent to JPY200 billion.

In Japan it added 540,000 mobile subscribers year-on-year in the nine-month period to take its total user base to 32.2 million. Total ARPU fell 4 per cent to JPY4,530. Its FTTH subscribers increased 2.6 fold to 3.14 million.

While Sprint’s revenue was up in US dollar terms, it relied on an increase in device revenue to offset a decrease in telecoms service revenue.

However, the US operator showed some signs of strength. It cut the cost of sales by $1.6 billion to $12.1 billion in the recent period, and its adjusted EBITDA hit $7.3 billion. It also added 743,000 postpaid subscribers since March, and its total user base increased by 1.3 million to 59.5 million. Postpaid ARPU fell 4 per cent to $57.12.

Yahoo Japan’s turnover rose 42 per cent to JPY631 billion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel grows Q3 profit, forecasts mobile weakness

StarHub’s 2016 profit drops on lower service revenue

Vodafone CEO vows to fight on in India

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association