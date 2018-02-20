English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Small Cell Forum tips 5G as major deployment driver

20 FEB 2018

Global small cell deployments will move beyond the 70 million mark by 2025, with 5G tipped to play a “major role” in the technology’s growth, the Small Cell Forum (SCF) stated in a new report.

The study, based on an analysis of 105 operators’ deployment plans and forecasts taken between November 2017 and February 2018, found the installed base of small cells will grow at a CAGR of 14 per cent between 2015 and 2025, to hit 70.2 million by the end of the period.

On a non-residential basis, the market will grow at CAGR of 36 per cent over the period. Some 55 per cent of the 70.2 million total will be non-residential, with growth in this segment driven by the enterprise sector, which will acccount for 74 per cent of the non-residential deployments.

The study also found annual deployments will reach 11.4 million in 2025 in total.

5G to rule by 2024
For the first time, SCF included forecasts for the initial phase of 5G small cell deployments. It predicted 5G cells (or combined 4G/5G models) will overtake 4G from 2024, as part of operators’ plans to continue to densify 4G in parallel with 5G rollout.

Until then, SCF added the deployment of LTE small cells will peak in 2020, while warning of a slowdown at the turn of the decade as some operators and enterprises wait for 5G upgrades

Deployment of 5G or multimode small cells will then cross the 1 million mark in 2020, and rise steeply to hit 5.2 million in 2025. Overall, SCF added the total installed base of 5G or multimode cells in 2025 will reach 13.1 million.

In terms of regions, SCF’s study found the vast majority of cells will be deployed before 2020 in APAC or North America, as Europe “works to address commercial, technical and regulatory barriers”.

But it added: “Provided the EU is successful in pushing through regulatory changes regarding sites and equipment approval, this should result in a leap in dense deployments for 2021.”

SCF also said there should be deployments in Africa from 2023, driven by major urban and industrial projects.

David Orloff, chairman of SCF, said the report was a timely reminder of “how networks must – and will – change and evolve in a very short time as 5G approaches. It also highlights the pivotal role of small cells in both the emerging 5G ecosystem and continuing LTE rollout”, he added.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Sprint offers clip-on small cell to enterprises, venues

Telus puts 5G at heart of convergence strategy

Verizon says densification trumps data demand

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association