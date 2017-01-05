Sky relies on data to differentiate UK mobile service

UK media company Sky launched its SIM-only mobile service, targeting consumers looking to make savings on their data spend and promising the “most flexible” tariff.

The service was first announced in November and is being marketed on the ability to roll data over for up to three years in addition to viewing recordings from Sky TV boxes, depending on the grade of TV subscription and the ability of subscribers’ home hardware.

Despite being the country’s largest pay TV broadcaster, Sky’s mobile deal isn’t being offered with any specific packages to stream from its content portfolio or as part of a wider quad-play strategy – bundling mobile with fixed, broadband and TV offerings. However, if existing TV customers take mobile they will receive free UK calls and texts.

As a result of increasing M&A across the content and connectivity sectors, multi-play bundles are becoming increasingly common in developed telecoms markets. Notably, in 2016 US operator AT&T began zero-rating its DirecTV service to allow customers to view video content for free on their handsets.

Several UK operators also offer bundled services including Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk, while Vodafone bundles Sky Sports – one of the broadcaster’s flagship services – into its 24 month deals.

Sky UK and Ireland CEO Stephen van Rooyen said: “Right now mobile contracts are inflexible and confusing and we all know people are buying more data than they need to avoid those extra charges.

“With Sky Mobile we’ve provided the solution, offering flexibility and great value so our customers’ unused data will be theirs to keep and they can create a plan that’s right for them, month to month. And there’s even more benefits for Sky TV customers with free UK calls and texts, plus the ability to sync with their Sky box.”

Sky’s mobile service is hosted on the O2 network with customers offered 1GB for £10 a month, 3GB for £15 a month and 5GB for £20 a month.