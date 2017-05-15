English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Samsung, Intel back FTC in Qualcomm complaint

15 MAY 2017

Samsung and Intel filed arguments supporting a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) complaint charging Qualcomm with using anticompetitive tactics to maintain its monopoly in the supply of semiconductors used in smartphones.

The FTC filed its complaint in January. Qualcomm in April asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, a request the FTC wants rejected. A hearing is set for 15 June.

Intel, one of Qualcomm’s main rivals, said it is “ready, willing, and able to compete on the merits in this market that Qualcomm has dominated for years”, but took issue with the fact the company “has maintained an interlocking web of abusive patent and commercial practices that subverts competition on the merits.”

“These practices have illegally coerced mobile phone manufacturers into purchasing the chipsets they need from Qualcomm and Qualcomm alone,” it added.

Meanwhile Samsung, one of Qualcomm’s largest customers, said that “despite having requested a licence from Qualcomm, Samsung cannot sell licensed Exynos chipsets to non-Samsung entities because Qualcomm has refused to licence Samsung to make and sell licensed chipsets,”

Qualcomm last week issued a statement slamming the complaint: “The Federal Trade Commission’s latest submission to the court does nothing to cure the fundamental flaws in its complaint against Qualcomm: no coherent theory of competitive harm and no allegations of the type of conduct that the antitrust laws are designed to address.”

This is not the only legal issue Qualcomm is dealing with. In April, it said Apple is “improperly interfering” in its relationship with device manufacturers, after the iPhone maker said it would withhold payments to these manufacturers which they, in turn, owe to Qualcomm as royalties.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Samsung debuts latest Tizen smartphone

Samsung appoints new mobile marketing, China heads

Verizon partners Samsung, Cisco on 5G trials

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association