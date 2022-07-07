 Samsung forecasts double-digit gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung forecasts double-digit gains

07 JUL 2022
Samsung

Samsung Electronics issued bullish guidance for the second quarter, estimating it turned in its best performance in four years due to continued gains by its semiconductor division.

The smartphone and chip giant expects revenue to rise 20.9 per cent year-on-year to KRW77.8 trillion ($59.8 billion) and operating profit to increase 11.4 per cent to KRW14.1 trillion.

Samsung is scheduled to release complete Q2 figures, including net profit and revenue by division, later this month.

Yonhap News Agency reported the double-digit gains during the recent quarter were driven by demand for memory chips used in servers and data centres.

But the news outlet warned Samsung’s smartphone operating profit is likely to drop by KRW600 billion to KRW2.6 trillion, as economic concerns impact consumer demand, leading to a slowdown in global sales.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

UK inks data sharing agreement with South Korea

Samsung Australia fined for false advertising claim

Samsung forecasts profit jump
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association