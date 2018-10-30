English
HomeM360 - Russia 2018 - News

Russia tipped for widespread 5G availability by 2025

30 OCT 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – RUSSIA & CIS, MOSCOW: Russia’s 5G networks will cover 80 per cent of its population and support one in five of the country’s mobile connections by 2025, GSMA Intelligence (GSMAi) predicted

In The Mobile Economy: Russia and CIS 2018 report, released to coincide with the first Mobile 360 Series event for the region, GSMAi predicted in the five years after commercial 5G launch in 2020, 48 million connections in Russia will use the new network technology.

The study, conducted in collaboration with LTE Union, a non-profit organisation working to foster mobile network deployment within the Russian Federation, also predicted Russia would lead the region in 5G rollout. Other countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) expected to have made strong progress in 5G launches by 2025 include Belarus, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

IoT
Although early 5G deployments across Russia and the CIS are expected to focus on enhanced mobile broadband, especially in urban hotspots, IoT technology is also expected to be a key driver.

The region is forecast to have 660 million IoT connections by 2025, a figure GSMAi estimates is three times more than those currently supported by its operators. This growth, it stated in the report, opens up opportunities in sectors including smart cities and utilities.

Other areas of opportunity cited include e-commerce, blockchain and investment into local start-up ecosystems.

GSMA director general Mats Granryd said: “Our new study reveals how Russia will lead the CIS region into the 5G era over the coming years, as operators invest in rapidly building out 5G coverage across the country’s population, following the launch of the region’s first 5G networks in 2020.”

“These new networks have the potential to create digital economies and drive the transformation of industries, but will require a supportive regulatory framework focused on encouraging investment and innovation, for example, by ensuring the timely availability of harmonised spectrum to 5G operators at a suitable price,” he added.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

