 Retail revival aids Orange in Europe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Retail revival aids Orange in Europe

26 JUL 2023

Orange CEO Christel Heydemann (pictured) highlighted the company’s continued recovery in Spain and a jump in earnings from its MEA unit during Q2, though a provision to cover pension plan reforms in France blunted its bottom line.

The operator booked a 2 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to €10.9 billion, attributed to retail services following price rises in Europe.

Gains on the continent, excluding France, were driven by its Spanish unit, with Heydemann describing the market as continuing to recover.

Orange’s improvement in the “highly competitive” Spanish market was partly attributed to “higher value-added offers, combined with a rigorous marketing policy and growth in B2B activities”, the company stated.

In its largest market of France, revenue dropped on a decline in wholesale, though the company expects to recognise gains in H2 as price rises are reflected in its results.

Operations in the Middle East and Africa delivered a 12 per cent revenue rise to €1.8 billion.

As in Q1, Heydemann credited elements of its current strategic plan for meeting its Q2 objectives, adding the “excellent performance” in MEA was “down to our investments in the network, the satisfaction of our customers and the very strong rebound of Orange Money”.

She noted positive results elsewhere had offset those of its Business division, where staff “are fully focused on executing our transformation plan”.

In H1, net income was €1.1 billion, down from almost €1.5 billion in H1 2022, partly blamed on a pre-tax provision of €257 million related to pension reforms in France.

Revenue for was up 2 per cent at €21.5 billion.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Feature: How operators are preparing for the 3G sunset

Orange sets wheels in motion for banking exit

Orange abandonará el sector bancario
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association