 Reliance raises additional $750M for tech arm - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Reliance raises additional $750M for tech arm

04 MAY 2020

Reliance Industries secured additional funding for its tech subsidiary less than two weeks after Facebook acquired a 10 per cent share for $5.7 billion, with private-equity company Silver Lake to invest INR56.6 billion ($747.8 million) in Jio Platforms.

In a statement, Reliance Industries said Silver Lake’s investment, made at a 12.5 per cent premium to the Facebook deal, values Jio Platforms at about $65 billion, and gives the equity company a little more than a 1 per cent interest. Facebook’s stake makes it the largest minority shareholder in the Indian company.

Jio Platforms operates broadband and online commerce services, including Reliance Jio, India’s largest mobile operator with 388 million subscribers.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and MD of Reliance Industries, said: “We are excited to leverage insights from their global technology relationships for the Indian digital society’s transformation.”

Egon Durban, Silver Lake co-CEO and managing partner, said Jio Platforms had brought “extraordinary engineering capabilities to bear on bringing the power of low-cost digital services to a mass consumer and small businesses population. The market potential they are addressing is enormous”.

Debt reduction
In Reliance Jio’s fiscal Q4 (calendar Q1) earnings report, Reliance Industries said INR280.6 billion of the injection from Facebook would go to reducing debt, with the remaining INR150 billion to be retained at Jio Platforms to drive future growth.

Reliance Jio nearly tripled its profit in the period, with 81 million mobile users added in the year to end-March.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Reliance Jio profit nearly triples as subs soar

Facebook pumps $5.7B into Reliance Jio stake

Facebook mulls Reliance Jio investment
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association