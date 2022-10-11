 Parties seek more time for Telecom Italia fibre deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Parties seek more time for Telecom Italia fibre deal

11 OCT 2022

A deal to create a single fibre network in Italy looked set to take longer than planned, with Telecom Italia revealing Open Fiber, CDP Equity and Macquarie Asset Management asked for more time to review arrangements.

Telecom Italia stated the parties sought to extend an original goal of signing binding agreements by the end of this month, citing the scale and complexity of the deal.

CDP Equity, Macquarie Asset Management and Open Fiber told Telecom Italia the “magnitude of the transaction and the time required to analyse” information the operator had provided “requires an extension of the indicative timeline originally discussed”.

Telecom explained further negotiations involving all parties are scheduled to take place this week and private equity company KKR is on board with the latest development.

The operator originally opened talks with CDP Equity as part of a bid to fend off a takeover offer by KKR.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

TIM signs up for green coalition

TIM Sparkle chief demands agile action

Telecom Italia hits out at management disquiet claims

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association