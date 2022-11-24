Orange Totem unit secures Iliad tower deal

French mobile outfit Iliad Group struck an agreement with Orange’s tower subsidiary Totem to boost the services provided by its Free business through greater access to mobile sites in the nation.

In a brief statement, Iliad noted the commercial agreement would give it access to all of Totem’s ground-based towers and rooftop infrastructure in France.

It added its Free network already provided 5G coverage to more than 87 per cent of France’s population and 4G to 99.8 per cent.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Orange outlined plans for Totem in February 2021, explaining it was looking to generate revenue from its passive infrastructure assets by having it operate independently.

Its portfolio covers 26,000 sites and Orange explained it would use Totem to target deals with other operators and third parties to boost coverage.

Totem officially launched in Orange’s largest markets of Spain and France in November 2021.

With Iliad now a customer, it appears Orange’s strategy is beginning to bear fruit.

Orange opted to keep hold of its tower assets at a time when other rivals chose to sell them to third parties and strike lease agreements.