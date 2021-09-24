 Orange pushes digital brand in Belgium - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange pushes digital brand in Belgium

24 SEP 2021

Orange Belgium took the wraps off a digital-only brand designed to provide tailored packages to customers, a move the company believes will rattle the market.

The hey brand will only be available online and not in physical stores, with plans and packages offered exclusively from its dedicated website.

Orange explained hey aimed to answer the needs of “digital-savvy customers”, and would boast attractive online pricing with extensive mobile data offers. The brand will also contribute to the group’s environmental goals by using recycled SIM cards, full carbon neutrality of its operations, and 100 per cent recycled package and paper.

Packages start at €7 a month for 1GB of data, 60 minutes call time and 500 SMS. The highest-priced plan costs €25 for 40GB, and unlimited calls and SMS.

The new brand will use Orange Belgium’s network for mobile and high-speed data, in addition to HD voice, VoLTE and VoWi-Fi.

Xavier Pichon, CEO of Orange Belgium, stated the move was fuelled by a customer need to “form new relationships with brands”.

“As an operator, we’re highly committed to always closely following the evolutions of the market and the consumers’ needs and this launch perfectly fits this strategy.”

Satellite
Elsewhere, Orange also announced a partnership with satellite service provider Intelsat to activate 4G in several isolated regions in French Guiana, which previously only had access to 2G mobile and fixed services. 

More than 20,000 additional people will benefit from mobile internet services and a range of multimedia on mobile devices, explained Orange.

Orange added covering hard-to-reach areas with 4G was a “technological and human feat”, employing Intelsat’s satellite equipment to deploy mobile data services.  



Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>



Tags

