Orange hunts for 800 cybersecurity specialists

Orange’s cyber defence arm moved to create 800 roles across nine European markets, part of a wider effort to expand the business unit and tackle skills shortages in the online security segment.

The Orange subsidiary stated it is searching for new talent to meet rising demand for cybersecurity services, targeting staff to identify, anticipate and respond to online threats

To accelerate the process, Orange Cyberdefense added it had launched a platform to search for new staff across all of its European campuses.

The recruitment drive also forms part of the company’s broader plan to strengthen and expand its organisation in Europe.

At the end of 2022, Orange Cyberdefense acquired Switzerland-based security company SCRT and Telsys, a deal its CEO Hugues Foulon said will bring the company a step closer to becoming a “European leader” in cybersecurity.

Orange Cyberdefense said it hired 777 experts in 2022 and booked a 14 per cent rise in sales to €977 million.

Today, it has around a 3,000-strong cybersecurity workforce across its facilities in France, Belgium, Norway, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and UK.

During a wider strategy shake-up announcement earlier this year, Orange CEO Christel Heydemann said its cybersecurity arm would generate revenue of €1.3 billion by 2025.