 Orange hunts for 800 cybersecurity specialists - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange hunts for 800 cybersecurity specialists

04 APR 2023

Orange’s cyber defence arm moved to create 800 roles across nine European markets, part of a wider effort to expand the business unit and tackle skills shortages in the online security segment.

The Orange subsidiary stated it is searching for new talent to meet rising demand for cybersecurity services, targeting staff to identify, anticipate and respond to online threats

To accelerate the process, Orange Cyberdefense added it had launched a platform to search for new staff across all of its European campuses.

The recruitment drive also forms part of the company’s broader plan to strengthen and expand its organisation in Europe.

At the end of 2022, Orange Cyberdefense acquired Switzerland-based security company SCRT and Telsys, a deal its CEO Hugues Foulon said will bring the company a step closer to becoming a “European leader” in cybersecurity.

Orange Cyberdefense said it hired 777 experts in 2022 and booked a 14 per cent rise in sales to €977 million.

Today, it has around a 3,000-strong cybersecurity workforce across its facilities in France, Belgium, Norway, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and UK.

During a wider strategy shake-up announcement earlier this year, Orange CEO Christel Heydemann said its cybersecurity arm would generate revenue of €1.3 billion by 2025.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Brewer taps Orange Business for SIP

EC clears Orange Belgium, VOO transaction

Orange usará OneWeb para reforzar su oferta global
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association