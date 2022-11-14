 Orange seals security take over in Switzerland - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange seals security take over in Switzerland

14 NOV 2022

Orange’s cybersecurity arm laid out ambitions to become a leader of ICT security in Europe as it completed deals to acquire Switzerland-based SCRT and its sister company Telsys, a step it deemed necessary to respond to emerging threats.

In a statement, Orange Cyberdefense revealed it acquired 100 per cent of the companies.

It claimed the acquisitions marked its expansion to Switzerland and will advance its portfolio “in cyber threat intelligence”.

The company also cited plans to enhance credentials relating to emerging interests in ethical hacking and provide smoother access to security and IT services for acquired companies through parent Orange’s resources.

Orange Cyberdefense hailed SCRT as a leading Swiss cybersecurity company with 20 years of experience and a line up of services including “managed security services, consulting, ethical hacking” and “remediation” in the wake of cyberattacks, while Telsys specialises in the management of IT systems.

The Orange subsidiary has more than 2,700 employees comprising researchers and analysts in 30 security operations centres around the world. Today, the company has 8,500 customers globally.

Hugues Foulon, Orange Cyberdefense CEO, described the latest acquisition as “another step forward in our goal to establish ourselves as the European leader in cybersecurity”.

“We are accelerating into the seventh cybersecurity market in Europe and thus consolidating the position of the Orange…in the Swiss market”.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

MWC Africa 2022 – News

Tags

