 Orange, Google forge cloud tie-up - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange, Google forge cloud tie-up

28 JUL 2020

Orange made a step towards fostering its digital transformation, partnering with Google to offer advanced cloud, edge computing and cybersecurity services to customers.

In a statement, the operator said the move will see Google bringing its expertise in cloud technologies, analytics and AI tools, while Orange will provide its insights on information and communication technology services.

Orange also unveiled plans to build a next-generation data analytics and machine-learning platform with Google technologies.

As part of the partnership, the companies will jointly develop future edge computing services for the B2B, wholesale and B2C markets, as well as creating a lab for innovations and a training centre for data, AI and cloud services.

Orange CEO Stephane Richard noted as “Google is eager to invest in Europe, and especially in France, to develop new data centres, this is the perfect time to work on new services and opportunities in French and European markets”.

Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet chief, stated the move will “help pave the way for new advanced cloud and edge computing services for the telecommunications industry in Europe”.

The partnership is part of Orange’s Engage 2025 plan to boost operational efficiency and customer experience by using AI and data.

Google lined up a number of collaboration deals with operators since the start of the year, including Bharti Airtel, AT&T, Telia and Telefonica.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

