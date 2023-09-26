Orange Business bolsters healthcare unit

Orange Business-owned Enovacom sealed acquisitions of telemedicine specialists NEHS Digital and Xperis, part of a strategy to strengthen its presence in the French healthcare industry.

Enovacom, which creates software to improve security around healthcare data, stated NEHS Digital and Xperis will be integrated into its company, adding 600 e-health professionals to its workforce.

NEHS Digital and Xperis were both owned by MNH Group, an investment company focused on the health sector. The duo provide healthcare technologies including medical imaging and telemedicine solutions to more than 2,000 French facilities.

Enovacom believes the tie-ups will complement its existing offerings including its Nomadeec brand which it acquired from Exelus in 2022. Nomadeec provides an app and medical devices for field practitioners, among other solutions.

Orange Business CEO Aliette Mousnier-Lompre said the acquisitions are “instrumental in the future development of our digital healthcare business”, adding it will enable it to double the size of its local unit and “broaden our dedicated range of solutions”.