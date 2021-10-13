 Orange brings Belgium 5G lab online - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange brings Belgium 5G lab online

13 OCT 2021

Orange furthered its efforts in exploring 5G use cases by opening its first lab in Belgium, a step it considered essential to tap the potential of the technology and bring tangible value for enterprises.

In a statement, Orange explained the laboratory in the city of Antwerp will explore development of standalone 5G use cases capable of meeting the needs created of Industry 4.0.

Orange added companies are welcome to learn more about the various capabilities of the next-generation technology through expertise and demonstration, and to test new use cases and products in real-life conditions.

During the lab opening, Orange showcased a number of use cases, including one involving humans co-working with a robot and another demonstrating autonomous driving on railways.

Orange EVP of innovation, marketing and design Karine Dussert-Sarthe described Belgium as a “a market fully immersed in building ground-breaking 5G use cases that will change how businesses operate”.

Plans about the lab opening were unveiled in February, alongside eight other hubs for 5G use cases across Europe.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

