English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Operators talk-up data analytics opportunity

26 OCT 2017

LIVE FROM BROADBAND WORLD FORUM, BERLIN: Telecoms operators are not making the most of the significant opportunity offered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyse data on their networks, a panel of experts agreed.

The debate between representatives from Vodafone Group, Telekom Austria and Robi Axiata highlighted the wide-reaching potential of customer and service data, which was currently being missed by many providers.

“Are we doing enough?” Vodafone director for research in big data and advanced analytics Nuria Oliver (pictured, right) asked: “There are some tremendous opportunities. The real value is the ability to make sense of the data and this is done with machine learning.”

“Telcos won’t be able to provide good customer experience without understanding their customers, and the best way to understand the customers is through analysis of the data,” she added: “We don’t have a hope of being competitive if our services cannot be personalised.”

Positive progress
Telekom Austria group director for technology and future services, Sascha Zabransky (pictured, centre), added he was “positive and optimistic” on the progress made in this area and the potential for operators to ramp in the future.

“We have improved our capabilities to use data,” Zabransky said: “If we look back where we were two or three years ago, now everyone is doing something to create value out of the data. It is great momentum we have, and have to look at a framework to develop this further.”

“Machine learning can positively impact every line of your profit statement,” he added.

Robi Axiata VP business intelligence Ahmed Saady Yaamin (pictured, left) said he believed operators must start with a defined business case or risk disappointing shareholders and management with data projects.

“We have to move to a data-centric model,” he said: “But it’s important not to start with the technology platform but answer what the business question is. Then you can start with the right data, not every [piece of] data.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EC ruling could impact Vodafone Ziggo

Vodafone slams ACCC mobile roaming decision

Vodafone UK chief hits out at 5G, fibre challenges

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association