 Opensignal flags Verizon, AT&T C-Band gains - Mobile World Live
Home

Opensignal flags Verizon, AT&T C-Band gains

12 OCT 2022

Opensignal research showed Verizon and AT&T closed the gap to rival T-Mobile US in terms of 5G data rates due to deployments in C-Band spectrum, though noted some lag remains.

The company stated AT&T’s use of C-Band increased from 4.6 per cent in March to 30 per cent in September, with its typical 5G download rates increasing from 50Mb/s to 67.3Mb/s

Verizon’s average download rates grew from 70.3Mb/s in March to 81.4Mb/s in September, with C-Band usage up from 16.2 per cent to nearly 49.3 per cent, surpassing the 850MHz band for the first time.

Opensignal asserted AT&T is “narrowing the gap” on Verizon in terms of data rates.

But Opensignal noted AT&T and Verizon still trail T-Mobile, which started deploying 5G in the 2.5GHz band in 2020.

The research company stated 70 per cent of T-Mobile’s 5G traffic was carried on mid-band spectrum by September.

“While Verizon’s C-Band deployment is more mature than AT&T’s, it cannot be complacent as it remains a long way behind T-Mobile in the use of mid-band 5G spectrum”.

Opensignal added its research showed “users on T-Mobile’s network have experienced faster speeds” than its rivals.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

