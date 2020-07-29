 Ooredoo feels Covid-19 effects in Q2 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ooredoo feels Covid-19 effects in Q2

29 JUL 2020

Qatar-headquartered Ooredoo posted a sharp revenue decline in Q2, hit by a reduction in handset sales and its roaming business which it put down to the effects of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

In an earnings statement, Ooredoo said revenue fell 7 per cent year-on-year to QAR6.8 billion ($1.9 billion) due to the outbreak and macroeconomic weakness in some of its markets.

It said this was offset by bright performances in Indonesia, Tunisia and Myanmar.

Net profit increased 3 per cent to QAR432 million, as it benefitted from a more favourable foreign exchange environment compared to Q2 2019.

Ooredoo chairman Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani noted the challenges of the pandemic, but paid tribute to the company’s “early investments” in digital transformation and technology, which he said helped it to respond to the new operating environment.

“To accommodate the steep growth in data traffic during the pandemic, we are continuously optimising data traffic flows across our fixed and mobile networks,” he said.

Al Thani added the company was conducting 5G trials in Indonesia, Myanmar and the Maldives, with mooted launches adding to its existing next-generation operations in three countries, the latest being Oman.

Ooredoo said data revenue accounted for 50 per cent of its total.

Going forward, the company said it had a healthy cash reserve and liquidity levels to able to absorb the impact of Covid-19 for the rest of the year.

The company did not break out quarterly figures for individual markets.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telefonica finds Costa Rica buyer, virus hits earnings

Orange stays strong at home

Chunghwa sets 5G targets, revenue drops
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association