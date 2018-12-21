 NTT Com eyes Transatel stake to boost IoT play - Mobile World Live
Home

NTT Com eyes Transatel stake to boost IoT play

21 DEC 2018

Enterprise ICT specialist NTT Communications entered exclusive negotiations to take a majority stake in Transatel, a mobile virtual network enabler and IoT connectivity player.

In a statement, it was said a deal will allow NTT Com to “drastically extend its global IoT solution offerings”. Combined synergies between Transatel’s worldwide data MVNO solutions and NTT Com’s global network infrastructure, data centre, cloud and IoT platform will “bring to this alliance the ability to provide a unique value proposition to the market”.

Since 2012, Transatel has focused on deploying its own worldwide data MVNO network, compliant with embedded SIM technology, to serve markets including consumer electronics, automotive and industrial IoT. It also has “over 170 successful client MVNO launches” under its belt, claiming to be the leading European enabler of MVNOs.

Financial terms of the potential deal were not disclosed.

NTT Com is part of NTT Group, alongside NTT Data, NTT Security, Dimension Data and NTT Docomo.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Tags

