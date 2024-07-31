NTT Docomo teased plans to commercially deploy New Radio dual connectivity technology using three spectrum bands to deliver what it claims will be the fastest downlink rates in Japan, up to 6.6Gb/s, using standalone (SA) 5G architecture.

In a statement, Japan’s largest operator explained the feature, making use of two sub-6GHz bands (3.7GHz and 4.5GHz) and mmWave (28GHz band), will initially be offered in specific zones within the SA coverage areas in Tokyo and Kanagawa prefecture starting tomorrow (1 August), with plans to expand the reach.

Docomo offers SA as an optional 5G service for certain smartphones and other mobile devices under a 5G service contract, with users requiring a SA subscription, a compatible device and a compatible SIM card. Services must be used within a SA coverage area.

Competing on quality

Marc Einstein, chief analyst at research company ITR, told Mobile World Live Docomo can no longer compete on price, especially given Rakuten Mobile remains aggressive and is growing, so the market leader is trying to compete on quality.

“They have wanted to deploy mmWave for a long time, and finally feel they have the right devices to widely deploy the service,” he added.

The company cautioned the stated speed is the maximum for sending and receiving under an SA 5G contract and do not represent actual speeds, which vary based on the communication environment and network congestion.