 Norway seeks to calm 5G interference worries - Mobile World Live
Home

Norway seeks to calm 5G interference worries

07 FEB 2022

The Norwegian Communications Authority (Nkom) waded into the debate over interference from C-Band 5G networks with aircraft altimeters, claiming tests in Norway uncovered no problems.

In response to US reports that radar-based altimeters on aeroplanes and helicopters may be affected by 5G signals, Nkom carried out its own tests involving the latter aircraft.

“Observations and analyses so far show no operational effects on the radar altimeters in the helicopters that participated in the tests,” the regulator stated.

Nkom did concede that, compared with Norway and Europe, the spectrum used for 5G in the US is closer to the frequencies used by altimeters.

US operators AT&T and Verizon last month launched services in the 3.7GHz to 3.98GHz range, a little higher than the 3.4GHz to 3.8GHz 5G band used in Europe, while altimeters and flight systems operate in the 4.2GHz to 4.4GHz band.

Nkom explained it was nevertheless important to investigate whether or not there may be challenges in Norway and Europe as well.

It carried out the tests at Kjeller Airport in collaboration with the Armed Forces, the Armed Forces Research Institute (FFI), Telenor Research, Telia, the Air Force, the Police Helicopter Service and the Norwegian Air Ambulance.

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

