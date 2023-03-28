 Nokia upgrades energy-efficiency software - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia upgrades energy-efficiency software

28 MAR 2023

Nokia upgraded its AVA Energy efficiency software with improved algorithms and power-saving measures it stated will help operators cut electricity consumption across their networks in the face of rising costs.

The vendor stated customer testing showed the software could help operators reduce their power usage by up to 30 per cent, about 10 percentage points higher compared with its original offering.

Nokia highlighted potential reductions in operator data centres, base stations, batteries and network air conditioning units.

It cited Analysys Mason research indicating energy costs account for between 3 per cent and 30 per cent of their total revenue.

BT Group cited higher energy costs as a factor in a decline in revenue in the quarter to end-December 2022.

Nokia explained AVA Energy enables operators to automatically shut down “idling and unused equipment” and provides “the option to completely disconnect hardware”.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

