Nokia tips 5G in LatAm to reach industries first - Mobile World Live

INTERVIEW: Wilson Cardoso, Latin America chief solution officer at Nokia (pictured), believes 5G technology in the region can be used to increase productivty in verticals including agriculture and banking, and will likely come to these sectors before it is available to consumers.

Nokia is already working with operators in Chile and Brazil on mining, smart grids and farming: Cardoso stated this is where the biggest potential for 5G lies, unlike the US and Japan which may see entertainment applications for 5G coming to market in 2019.

“Its new for everyone, its new for us and its new for operators” and both parties need to be educated “on how to go to market and start to push the technology. It’s a completely different environment”, he said in an interview with Mobile World Live.

