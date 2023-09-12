Nokia, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise win Paris rail deal

Nokia teamed with equipment provider Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) to supply mission critical communications infrastructure for the Grand Paris Express railway project.

The deal includes the deployment of Nokia’s converged IP/MPLS high-speed backbone network and router portfolio, which the pair noted supported multi-service IoT networks.

Advantages of the system being deployed, the pair said, include increased efficiency, enhanced safety and security, and improved passenger experience. It will provide elements such as air quality monitoring and video surveillance.

The Grand Paris Express is a major infrastructure project to extend of the city’s subway network, building four additional lines alongside 68 stations. It is due to be completed in 2030.

The Finnish vendor previously secured a separate deal to provide 5G equipment for the programme. Meanwhile, Orange subsidiary Totem won a contract in May to build an indoor 5G infrastructure for one of the new Metro lines.