 Nokia bags Paris metro private network kit deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia bags Paris metro private network kit deal

08 DEC 2022

Nokia won a contract to supply 5G-ready equipment to the public sector organisation behind a major extension to the Paris underground railway system, with the system set to enable communications on four automated lines.

The deal is the latest with Societe du Grand Paris, the organisation charged with designing and building the extension to the city’s transport network, after Nokia previously inked an agreement for LTE critical communications systems on three of the new lines.

In a statement, Nokia explained it would supply 5G-ready IP/MPLS multi-service, mobile core and RAN systems for four lines, which link 200km of Paris and are expected to carry up to 2 million passengers daily.

The kit will be used for operational communications and connectivity across stations, automated lines and depots, including supporting mission critical requirements.

Nokia noted the network would provide a “high-speed backbone that increases operational efficiency, enhances safety and improves the passenger experience”. This includes support for real-time video surveillance, threat identification, enhanced passenger information and ticketing systems.

The rail project is branded Grand Paris Express and comprises the creation of the four new lines and extension of an existing one. It will also include the construction of 68 new stations and associated developments around them.

Earlier this year, operator Orange’s tower arm Totem netted a contract to supply 5G infrastructure for one of the new lines, while Cellnex announced it won a supply deal for a pair of the lines in 2021.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Nokia details private network benefits

Vodafone NZ expands voice service upgrade

Nokia taps Portugal for next R&D hub

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association