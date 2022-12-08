Nokia bags Paris metro private network kit deal

Nokia won a contract to supply 5G-ready equipment to the public sector organisation behind a major extension to the Paris underground railway system, with the system set to enable communications on four automated lines.

The deal is the latest with Societe du Grand Paris, the organisation charged with designing and building the extension to the city’s transport network, after Nokia previously inked an agreement for LTE critical communications systems on three of the new lines.

In a statement, Nokia explained it would supply 5G-ready IP/MPLS multi-service, mobile core and RAN systems for four lines, which link 200km of Paris and are expected to carry up to 2 million passengers daily.

The kit will be used for operational communications and connectivity across stations, automated lines and depots, including supporting mission critical requirements.

Nokia noted the network would provide a “high-speed backbone that increases operational efficiency, enhances safety and improves the passenger experience”. This includes support for real-time video surveillance, threat identification, enhanced passenger information and ticketing systems.

The rail project is branded Grand Paris Express and comprises the creation of the four new lines and extension of an existing one. It will also include the construction of 68 new stations and associated developments around them.

Earlier this year, operator Orange’s tower arm Totem netted a contract to supply 5G infrastructure for one of the new lines, while Cellnex announced it won a supply deal for a pair of the lines in 2021.