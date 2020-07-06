 Nilsson quits as Tele2 Group CEO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nilsson quits as Tele2 Group CEO

06 JUL 2020

Swedish operator Tele2 Group announced CEO Anders Nilsson (pictured) was headed for the exit following a near two-year term, with former Veon COO Kjell Morten Johnsen lined up to replace him.

In a statement, Tele2 said Nilsson was leaving for personal reasons, with Johnsen set to take on the role on 15 September. Nilsson had previously indicated a desire to leave this year, provided “a solid succession plan was in place”.

Johnsen brings more than 20 years experience in the telecoms sector, with a spell as head of Telenor Europe in addition to his Veon tenure.

Tele2 chair Carla Smits-Nusteling said Johnsen’s “vast experience” in telecom leadership positions “will be a great asset” for the company.

Johnson noted the company had “gone through an impressive transformation journey” in recent years and forecast a “bright future” for the group.

Under Nilsson’s leadership, Tele2 completed the integration of cable company Com Hem two years ahead of schedule, after acquiring it in November 2018 for $3.2 billion.

Nilsson was Com Hem CEO during the process and took over as Tele2 chief from Alison Kirkby when the acquisition was finalised.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Tele2 postpones extra dividend on Covid-19 concerns

Tele2 claims Nordic climate neutrality first

Elisa, Tele2 ink Nordics enterprise pact

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association