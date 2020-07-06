Nilsson quits as Tele2 Group CEO - Mobile World Live

Swedish operator Tele2 Group announced CEO Anders Nilsson (pictured) was headed for the exit following a near two-year term, with former Veon COO Kjell Morten Johnsen lined up to replace him.

In a statement, Tele2 said Nilsson was leaving for personal reasons, with Johnsen set to take on the role on 15 September. Nilsson had previously indicated a desire to leave this year, provided “a solid succession plan was in place”.

Johnsen brings more than 20 years experience in the telecoms sector, with a spell as head of Telenor Europe in addition to his Veon tenure.

Tele2 chair Carla Smits-Nusteling said Johnsen’s “vast experience” in telecom leadership positions “will be a great asset” for the company.

Johnson noted the company had “gone through an impressive transformation journey” in recent years and forecast a “bright future” for the group.

Under Nilsson’s leadership, Tele2 completed the integration of cable company Com Hem two years ahead of schedule, after acquiring it in November 2018 for $3.2 billion.

Nilsson was Com Hem CEO during the process and took over as Tele2 chief from Alison Kirkby when the acquisition was finalised.