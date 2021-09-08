 MTN tipped to progress Afghanistan exit strategy - Mobile World Live
Home

MTN tipped to progress Afghanistan exit strategy

08 SEP 2021

MTN Group reportedly held talks with a number of prospective buyers for its Afghanistan unit, as the company continues efforts to divest its businesses in the Middle East and focus on core markets in Africa.

Citing a number of sources, Bloomberg noted the suitors were international companies, but did not divulge how advanced negotiations were or identify the parties involved.

The division is on MTN’s chopping block alongside its Yemen operation, with the company noting in its H1 results it aimed to exit the two markets in “an orderly manner”.

Its comments on the two units come after it was forced to abandon its Syria business earlier this year.

MTN’s intent to sell the operation pre-dates political changes in the country and is part of a wider strategy to refocus the business on its key markets in Africa.

The operator group’s activities in Afghanistan have been the subject of a legal case for alleged violations of the US anti-terrorism act, accusations the company has strenuously denied.

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

