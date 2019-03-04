 MTN hails Huawei security as it expands relationship - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN hails Huawei security as it expands relationship

04 MAR 2019

Huawei inked a business innovation agreement with MEA operator group MTN, extending a working relationship which dates back 17 years.

A statement disclosed the pair will work in areas spanning data service growth, rich media services, mobile financial services, enterprise and wholesale propositions. The agreement is said to “move MTN and Huawei beyond the traditional trading relationship” to include strategic research, business scenario planning, joint product development and joint go-to-market.

Jens Schulte-Bockum, COO of MTN, said: “In the historical cooperation between MTN and Huawei, Huawei helped MTN build a top-quality network with leading technologies, excellent quality, and zero network security incidents.”

Noting the company’s work in emerging markets, he continued: “To further eliminate the digital divide in these countries, improve people’s lives, and achieve the vision of Digital MTN, it is willing to work with Huawei to bring benefits to the public and society.”

“MTN attaches great importance to cybersecurity, which is a global technical challenge. MTN will work with global partners to solve this problem and provide sustainable, stable, and reliable digital services for the public and society.”

Last week, MTN said it expects to report an almost doubling in earnings for the year to 31 December 2018 when it releases figures on 7 March. It noted that following a resolution with Central Bank of Nigeria, its business in the country has resumed dividend payments to shareholders.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Huawei to fight US ban in court

UK mulls limit on Huawei kit

OSS group gets set for 5G future

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association