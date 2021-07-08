Millicom set for $135M in network upgrades

Operator group Millicom revealed plans to spend $135 million on network improvements across three markets in Latin America, signing up with Ericsson to install LTE and 5G-ready kit to improve and expand coverage.

The modernisation of its networks in Honduras, Paraguay and Bolivia is designed to widen its coverage to an additional 2.5 million people across 712 municipalities.

Improvements include replacement of existing 4G packet core technology with an Ericsson dual-mode 5G core. Following the upgrade the operator will be able to use carrier aggregation technology.

The project is expected to take between two and three years to complete.

Announcing the investment, Millicom CTIO Xavier Rocoplan said the move would help its aim to “build the best digital highways where we operate, to connect people, improve lives and help develop our communities.”

GSMA Intelligence connection figures for Q2 place Millicom’s Tigo brand as the largest mobile provider in Honduras and Paraguay, while it is the second-largest of three operators in Bolivia. Across the three markets it had 12.3 million connections.