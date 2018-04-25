English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Millicom hails result of business turnaround plan

25 APR 2018

Millicom talked up the success of its business transformation and investment in data infrastructure across Latin America, as net profit from its continuing operations jumped 65 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter.

CEO Mauricio Ramos (pictured) said the company was now experiencing more predictable revenue patterns and steady growth as the result of a three year programme to transform the business.

During Q1 2018, Millicom focused on deploying infrastructure to support high-speed data networks across its footprint in Latin America – a region which contributes over 90 per cent of group revenue – and reorganised or disposed of a number of assets.

The company, which operates in Latin America and Africa, reported net profit of $87 million from continuing operations in Q1 2018 compared with $53 million in the same period of 2017. Revenue grew 4 per cent year-on-year to $1.5 billion.

Including the impact of discontinued units, profit fell 27.9 per cent year-on-year to $17 million.

Divestments made since Millicom unveiled its new strategy include its Tigo Rwanda business, sold to Bharti Airtel, and a number of agreements with investment companies to sell and lease back towers in some of its Latin American markets. Its Ghana business was reclassified as a JV with Bharti Airtel, and Tigo Senegal is currently being sold to a consortium.

Hailing the impact of the turnaround strategy, Ramos said: “We are now beginning to reap benefits in the form of faster and more predictable revenue growth, improved cash flow and returns, and a stronger balance sheet.”

He added the company reported steady increases in its mobile business across its footprint alongside “record growth” in its home broadband divisions.

The company began reviewing its business in response to a decline in earnings from traditional voice and SMS services, and came amid a turbulent period of sharp foreign exchange movements in several of its markets. Millicom was still reporting sporadic quarterly losses as recently as Q2 2017.

Guatemala probe
Meanwhile, in a separate statement the company confirmed it will face no action following a US Department of Justice investigation into potential “improper payments” made on behalf of the company’s JV in Guatemala

The DoJ closed the probe, which began Millicom voluntarily reported the matter in October 2015.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Airtel, Millicom book strong Q1 mobile money growth

AirtelTigo consolidates mobile wallet

Zero rating helps connect Africa
MWC18 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association