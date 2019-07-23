 Microsoft injects $1B into OpenAI - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft injects $1B into OpenAI

23 JUL 2019

Microsoft announced a $1 billion investment in OpenAI, a specialist nonprofit organisation, as the tech giant looks to develop solutions based on the technology on its cloud Azure platform.

OpenAI, which was founded in 2015 with funding from a range of high profile investors including (Microsoft-owned) LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, employs AI researchers to make advances in the technology while also looking at the safety and social implications of the tech.

With Microsoft, OpenAI said it would gain support in building AI solutions with widely distributed economic benefits, as well as a hardware and software platform within Microsoft Azure.

Specifically the two companies will pursue “artificial general intelligence (AGI)”, which is described as a computing system able to master a subject better, or as well as, humans.

Sam Altman (pictured left), CEO of OpenAI, said “the creation of AGI will be the most important technological development in human history, with the potential to shape the trajectory of humanity.”

“Our mission is to ensure that AGI technology benefits all of humanity, and we’re working with Microsoft to build the supercomputing foundation on which we’ll build AGI,” he said.

Microsoft will also become its exclusive cloud provider, with the companies planning to work together to extend Azure’s capabilities in large scale AI systems. Microsoft will also be OpenAI’s preferred partner for commercialising new AI technologies.

“AI is one of the most transformative technologies of our time and has the potential to solve many of our world’s most pressing challenges, added Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (pictured right).

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Microsoft bags major cloud deal with AT&T

Blog: Will 5G usher in the era of cloud gaming?

Gates laments missing $400B mobile OS opportunity
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association