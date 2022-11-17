Meta names new India boss

Meta Platforms reportedly moved swiftly to replace its India head, appointing current VP for gaming in Asia-Pacific Sandhya Devanathan to replace Ajit Mohan who quit earlier this month to join rival Snap.

The Economic Times (ET) reported Devanthan will begin her new role at the start of January 2023, leaving the unit’s director and head of partnerships Manish Chopra in charge of the business until then.

ET reported Marne Levine, chief business officer at Meta Platforms, welcomed Devanathan to the role, stating “India was at the forefront of digital adoption” and the company had launched many of its services in the market first.

Devanathan has a career spanning 22 years across finance and technology, joining Meta Platforms in 2016 to help establish its Singapore and Vietnam businesses.

ET wrote Devanathan will be tasked with strengthening the company’s strategic relationships with brands, creators and advertisers in the country.

In a change to its structure, Meta’s India business will fall under the company’s APAC division. Previously, Mohan reported to Nicola Mendelsohn, VP of Meta’s global business group.

It has been a turbulent week for Meta’s India division with the head of WhatsApp India Abjijit Bose and director of public policy at Meta India both departing.