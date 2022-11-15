 Meta India unit hit by more high profile exits - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Meta India unit hit by more high profile exits

15 NOV 2022
vr

Meta Platform’s Indian unit lost another top-level executive, with local WhatsApp head Abhijit Bose announcing his resignation less than a fortnight after division head Ajit Mohan joined rival Snap.

Bose revealed his departure on LinkedIn, noting it had been in the works for a while but he held off due to recent mass sackings at parent Meta Platforms.

The lay-offs and Bose’s exit are not thought to be linked.

He took on the role in 2019.

In his post, Bose stated he is moving on to a new opportunity in the “entrepreneurial world”, without disclosing further details. He cited WhatsApp’s potential to contribute to India’s broader digital goals, citing an e-commerce partnership with Reliance Jio as an example.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported Meta Platforms’ local public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal had also left the company, with his equivalent at the company’s domestic WhatsApp unit, Shivnath Thukral, taking on the role

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

