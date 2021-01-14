 Masmovil prepares Portugal play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Masmovil prepares Portugal play

14 JAN 2021

Spain-based Masmovil won three blocks of spectrum in Portugal’s latest frequency auction, allowing it to enter the market through the launch of 4G services in three locations, Expansion reported.

The newspaper reported Masmovil would launch the services through its Portuguese subsidiary Nowo, with plans to build a 4G network covering Lisbon, Porto and the Algarve.

Nowo will enter the market as Portugal’s fourth national operator, competing with Altice Europe’s Meo, Vodafone Portugal and NOS.

Masmovil paid approximately €54.3 million for the three blocks in the 1800MHz band.

The first phase of the auction was completed this week, with spectrum in the 900MHz band also covered.

The build-up to the auction was not without controversy.

In October 2020, Vodafone Group accused regulator Anacom of imposing illegal conditions to the sale, bemoaning proposals to reserve an allocation for new entrants and offer challengers a 25 per cent discount on the price.

GSMA Intelligence data for Q4 2020 placed Meo as the market leader with 6.4 million mobile connections, ahead of NOS (4.8 million) and Vodafone (4.6 million).

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Yoigo venderá electricidad en España

Estados Unidos sigue atacando a Huawei en diversos frentes

Masmovil chief rubbishes prospect of Vodafone deal

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association