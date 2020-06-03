 Malaysia skips 5G tender - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Malaysia skips 5G tender

03 JUN 2020

Malaysia’s communications minister ordered the telecoms regulator to allocate 5G spectrum to five companies, bypassing a tender process and dropping plans to deploy a joint nationwide network.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) assigned 2x10MHz blocks of 700MHz spectrum to incumbents Celcom Axiata, Maxis and Digi; while Telekom Malaysia and Altel Communications, an MVNO controlled by billionaire Syed Mokhtar al-Bukhary, each received 2x5MHz.

Saifuddin Abdullah, Minister of Communications and Multimedia under a new government which gained power three months ago, issued the directive on 15 May, but did not cover the 3.5GHz band.

In early January, MCMC announced it was considering allocating  2x30MHz blocks of 700MHz and 100MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum to a consortium of licensees through an open tender, with assignment of frequencies in the 26GHz and 28GHz bands to be considered at a later date.

The first commercial services were expected to begin in Q3.

Altel Communications launched MVNO service in 2013 but owns 40MHz of spectrum in the 2.6GHz band which it leased to other operators. It aspires to roll out its own network, telling the regulator in August 2019 it was unable to do so with a single high-spectrum band, but the move would be economical if it had 700MHz access.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Rakuten looks beyond Japan with NEC 5G core deal

5G drives threefold data jump in Korea

SmarTone launches 5G with 70% population coverage
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association