LG Electronics makes 6G, smart mobility pitch

Consumer tech giant LG Electronics detailed progress towards future technologies including 6G during an industry conference, where it showcased a concept vehicle designed to tap into the metaverse.

Among the developments unveiled at the IEEE International Conference on Communications in South Korea were radio transmission and reception technology LG claims can maximise frequency efficiency for 6G.

Together with its power amplifier, LG states it can achieve the transmission and reception of Terahertz data.

Along with its tech designed for 6G, LG has developed a vehicle-to-everything smartphone platform and AI chip designed for use in home applications.

LG also used the event to push its Omnipod concept car, which it first revealed over a streamed feed at CES 2022 and was subsequently physically debuted at a local event in South Korea in February.

The vehicle, LG notes, is fully autonomous and uses a “floor-to-ceiling meta-environment screen” to allow its use as a range of facilities including as a home, office or recording studio.

LG Electronics CTO Kim Byoung-hoon said: “Based on its advanced 6G and AI tech, LG will continue to strengthen its capabilities in various fields such as 6G communications, smart mobility, metaverse and robotics to take the customer experience to new heights.”

When the company quit the smartphone business in 2021, it cited wireless areas including 6G, smart mobility and AI among its focus areas moving forward.