KPN inks WeChat deal

05 JUL 2017

Dutch operator KPN partnered with Tencent (owner of the WeChat messaging service) and Chinese media company Sunway to launch the WeChat Go SIM card for Chinese tourists visiting Europe.

According to a statement from the operator, in addition to voice and data services, WeChat Go will also offer services such as travel information, Chinese video content, top-ups and social media from one application, to support visitors to all EU countries.

It will launch imminently, with distribution through Chinese e-commerce platforms, airports and at popular destinations.

With WeChat having more than 850 million users, there is the potential for WeChat Go to provide a useful platform for European businesses in the travel and leisure sector to connect with Chinese tourists.

Tencent is not the only Chinese company casting its eye to Chinese travellers in international markets. Ant Financial is pushing acceptance of its Alipay service overseas, as part of a way to expand its influence beyond its home market.

WeChat Go was developed by Sunway.

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

