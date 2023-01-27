 Japan giants ink Uzbekistan infrastructure deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Japan giants ink Uzbekistan infrastructure deal

27 JAN 2023

A quartet of Japanese industry players including NEC and NTT Communications signed contracts to supply equipment and services for an expansion of state-owned operator Uzbektelecom’s infrastructure.

The move is funded by Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Nippon Export and Investment Insurance, and the MUFG Bank. It is part of the Digital Uzbekistan 2030 project, which aims to push the use of digital technology across the country’s economy.

Other players supplying equipment for the communications infrastructure project are Toyota Tsusho and Internet Initiative Japan.

The four players will kit out the operator’s data centres in the cities of Tashkent, Bukhara and Kokand, alongside expanding transport and data networks, and supporting an international data communication network.

In a joint statement, the providers noted the moves were “expected to significantly increase the speed, capacity and quality of the telecommunications infrastructure” with the ultimate aim of enabling the move to a digital economy.

Installation of the system is expected to be started later this year.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Docomo taps NEC unit for bill processing

Australian state taps NEC for 5G test facility

Docomo pushes 6G vision with Nokia, NEC, Fujitsu
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association