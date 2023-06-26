 Japan chip giant JSR agrees state takeover - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Japan chip giant JSR agrees state takeover

26 JUN 2023

Semiconductor materials manufacturer JSR agreed to be bought out by a state-backed fund for around JPY909 billion ($6.4 billion), a move signalling deepening investment by the government in the country’s chip industry.

In a statement, Japan Investment Corp (JIC) outlined plans to buy the company and then launch a tender offer later this year to take it private, at JPY4,350 per share.

Financing will provided by government-backed Development Bank of Japan and Mizuho Bank.

The official announcement comes two days after JSR revealed it had received a buy out offer from JIC, which it was considering.

Japan’s government’s moves in the chip sector come as various countries step-up domestic production, with the European Union and the US notably ploughing cash into the sector.

There is also focus on reducing a reliance on China, with the US, Netherlands and Japan restricting exports of chipmaking tools to the country.

In April, Japan’s industy ministry outlined plans to triple sales of semiconductors to JPY15 trillion by 2030.

JSR holds 30 per cent of the global market for photoresists, a light-sensitive material used to etch circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers.

It counts Intel, Samsung and TSMC among its customer base.

In its statement backing JIC’s offer, JSR’s board said the deal will help the company accelerate investments, enhance global competitiveness of the domestic semiconductor sector and accelerate business expansion into Europe, the US and Asia.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Honor targets chip design with Shanghai subsidiary

Japan advances China chipmaking curbs

China bans Micron sales after failed security review
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association