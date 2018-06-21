English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Intel chief Krzanich ousted over staff liaison

21 JUN 2018

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich (pictured) quit after it emerged he had breached the company’s fraternisation policy.

In a statement, the company said external and internal investigations uncovered a consensual relationship between Krzanich and an unnamed employee. This contravened the company’s code of conduct for managers. CFO Robert Swan will serve as interim CEO as the company searches for a permanent replacement.

CNBC reported the relationship occurred “some time back”. Krzanich was appointed CEO in 2013 and charged with steering the company in a new direction as its traditional powerhouse, the PC market, stalled.

After missing the boat in the early days of mobile, Intel had a breakthrough when Apple decided to add it as a modem supplier for its iPhones. However, recent reports suggested Intel was unable to accept an increase in Apple orders due to unspecified quality issues in production.

Ben Bajarin, principal analyst at market research company Creative Strategies, suggested on Twitter Krzanich’s exit could prove to be a positive for Intel, which “is in desperate need of new management right now”.

“They have moved from leader to follower and have a small window to course correct as disruption is looming at their doorstep.”

In the statement announcing Krzanich’s resignation, Intel also predicted record Q2 earnings with revenue of around $16.9 billion. It is due to issue official figures on 26 July.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Cloud collaboration contributes to AT&T SDN plans

Intel inks deal for Wind River sale

Nokia clashes with SES, Intelsat on 3.7GHz

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association