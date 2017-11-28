English
Home

Ingenu CMO Garner follows former CEO Horn out door

28 NOV 2017

Ingenu CMO Landon Garner became the second C-level executive to leave the company in recent months, as IoT antenna company Taoglas announced he is joining to take up a newly created chief marketing role.

Garner (pictured) will be tasked with boosting Taoglas’ global presence and overseeing all brand communications, product strategy and marketing, and demand generation. He follows John Horn, the former CEO of low power wide area (LPWA) specialist Ingenu, who left in July.

In a statement, Garner said he developed a “great deal of respect” for the Taoglas staff through work with them as an ecosystem partner. Garner, who joined Ingenu in 2015, noted Taoglas’ engineering team “really stands out in the industry”.

“Antenna vendors have a front-row seat into all of the innovation taking place in the wireless market, and I am happy to be joining the Taoglas team at such an exciting time to drive further awareness of the company and its solutions,” he commented.

Reshuffle
A fortnight after Horn’s departure, Ingenu announced it was seeking to beef up its management team by hiring people with the “industry experience” necessary to make the company’s proprietary random phase multiple access (RPMA) IoT technology the “de-facto standard for IoT connectivity” globally.

Ingenu faces significant challenges from the rise of standardised low-power IoT technologies including NB-IoT, LTE-M and EC-GSM-IoT, as well as established proprietary offerings Sigfox and LoRa.

In July, Adarsh Krishnan, senior analyst at ABI Research, told Mobile World Live non-cellular LPWA technology companies like Ingenu will struggle to develop “a sustainable business model”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

