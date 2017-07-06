English
Home

Ingenu confirms CEO departure

06 JUL 2017

Low-power wide-area (LPWA) player Ingenu confirmed reports that CEO John Horn has left the company.

A member of senior management today told Mobile World Live that an earlier Fierce Wireless report on Horn’s departure was accurate. No official announcement is expected from Ingenu at this time and no further details were forthcoming from Ingenu.

John Horn was an outspoken and charismatic leader of Ingenu who until recently had talked up the company’s potential to battle with cellular-based LPWA standards. Last September Mobile World Live cited Horn as stating that the technology battles taking place in the fast-growing low power Internet of Things (IoT) market will see just two major winners: his own RPMA technology and a favoured tech choice of many cellular players, NB-IoT.

Despite such bold statements, Ingenu has been quiet of late, with momentum in the LPWA space being firmly grabbed by cellular tech standards NB-IoT and LTE-M, as well as proprietary offerings from the likes of Sigfox and LoRa.

Horn had been at the helm of Ingenu since June 2015. Prior to Ingenu he was president of M2M vendor RacoWireless.

Author

Justin Springham

Justin manages the editorial content for the Mobile World Live portal and award-winning Mobile World Live TV service. In the last few years Justin has launched and grown a portfolio of premier media products, which include the Mobile World Congress...

Read more

